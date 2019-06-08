The world doesn’t want to be saved. It wants to be loved. That’s how you save it.

—Richard Brendan

And isn’t that the way it is—

the truth that opened me yesterday

now puts me in shackles. Whatever

I knew about saving the world

must be lost. Today, the only truth

is the invitation to fall in love

with the world as it is.

Fall in love with the thorn, the sting, the loss,

the ringing in the ears after the shot.

Fall in love with all I’d rather not.

Easier when it’s metaphor. Harder

when it’s wound. Hate. Anger.

Dark snarl of contempt hurled in the face.

Harder when love feels far away.

There’s only one way then to save

the world. How we stand in the middle

of it all, lost. How we love anyway.