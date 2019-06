And after the lying and cheating

and scratching and beating

and lusting and raging,

deceiving and craving,

after almost three hours

we finally know

that no one, no one

is a hero.

And we walk

through the rain

on this imperfect night

to the stain of our cars

and our imperfect lives.

And it rains.

In the great cast list,

my name will be

listed as the woman

who always played me—

the one who never

quite got the role right,

but damn,

she showed up

with her lines

every night.