And when my dad said,

“You’ve gotta be shitting me,”

he meant, “I love you.”

And when he exclaimed,

“Christ on a bike,”

he meant, “I love you.”

And when he said,

“Turn off the TV,”

he meant, “Turn off the TV.”

And when he said,

“No,” I knew

he meant, “I love you.”

It was, in fact, easy

to translate, though sometimes

I didn’t like the native tongue.

But I felt that love in every word,

the love beyond syntax

love beyond lexicon,

love big enough to hold

us both for a lifetime

and then be passed on.