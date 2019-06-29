It’s the time it takes

to sing up to “k.”

It’s two full cycles

of breath. It’s less time

than a red light, and nine

more seconds than it takes

for a cheetah to go from

zero to sixty.

It’s one fifth of a minute waltz.

It’s $4,629 more dollars

for Bill Gates.

And, my friend tells me,

it’s how long it takes

for a hug to stimulate

the vagus nerve and trigger

oxytocin, helping the heart

to slow down and the cortisol

levels to drop. All day,

I practice long embraces—

and while we hug

the earth rotates at least 5,520 meters

and the universe expands

over 816 kilometers.

All day, I notice

how darn good it feels.

Like this: Like Loading...