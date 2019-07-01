Tonight we wander the fresh mown grass,

barefoot. Winter feet refused to believe it were possible—

but here we are, naked of sole and stepping slow

on soft green earth. Sometimes a whole life

folds into a moment, a moment such as this one,

when the scent of grass is bright in the air

and the sun slants a long and golden trail

and the breeze barely whispers

and the swallows redefine gravity

and you know you belong among the wildflowers

and you start to believe in impossible things

like now, like here, like soft green grass.