Right down the middle of main street

the woman with the long red braids

and fairy wings strapped to her back

rode a unicycle more than two times

taller than she was—rode it with balance

and grace, her arms stretched out,

as if swimming through gravity,

as if embracing space—her smile an invitation

to join in her bliss. How simple it is, really,

to make of ourselves a gate. To swing open

to the joy that is. To give others the key.