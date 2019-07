I ask the earth

please, a little more time?

it spins on, spins on

*

finally dipping my toe

in the lap lane, already

I dream of the finish line

*

a bucket of anything

is best drunk a sip at a time—

even bliss

*

news from the heart—

it knows how to heal

its own holes

*

resolving to treat

all my concerns as poems—

now doubt, too, is beautiful

*

packing up the tent—

if only all habits could be folded,

bagged, stowed away