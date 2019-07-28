title from William Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act III, Scene II

I have a Caliban locked in my heart,

a child of the moon. He reminds me sometimes

of all the beautiful places he’s shown me—

the heart’s clear springs and its riches.

How we loved each other then.

There was a time he would offer

to lick my shoes. There was a time

I would follow him everywhere.

I invited him to sleep in my sheets.

I would rub his wild scruff till he purred.

I poured him my best wine in my best glass.

I sang him to sleep. There are some betrayals

we will never forgive. Or so

we tell ourselves. Now he is insolent.

Now I’ve built walls. Now he’s rebellious.

Now I’m master I’d rather not be.

It was so much more wonderful then

when we were friends, when I trusted him

and delighted in the most primal parts of me.

And though I lock him up now, he reminds me

through his cage of the sweet airs of the heart

and the music inside us that longs to be obeyed.