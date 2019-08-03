Once again the flash flood
misses the house. And the cats
are not found by the mountain lion—
even now they curl on the chair.
The forests around the house
are not claimed by wildfire.
And though my right inner arm
bears a dozen red bites,
none of the mosquitos seem
to be carrying zica.
Yes, it’s a marvelous night,
just think how many things
are going right. Not one
broken bone. No earthquake.
No angry bear. It’s enough to
make you think you’re lucky
no matter what that letter said.
Just look at those stars
and that clear night sky
without even a chance of hurricane,
no tornado, no drought.
