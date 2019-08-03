Once again the flash flood

misses the house. And the cats

are not found by the mountain lion—

even now they curl on the chair.

The forests around the house

are not claimed by wildfire.

And though my right inner arm

bears a dozen red bites,

none of the mosquitos seem

to be carrying zica.

Yes, it’s a marvelous night,

just think how many things

are going right. Not one

broken bone. No earthquake.

No angry bear. It’s enough to

make you think you’re lucky

no matter what that letter said.

Just look at those stars

and that clear night sky

without even a chance of hurricane,

no tornado, no drought.