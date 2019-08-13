Want to spread a little generosity, kindness and love in the world? Join the Secret Agents of Change August 19-25. Sherry Richert Belul and I will be hosting a week’s worth of secret missions–small, quick acts of kindness for you to extend to others. And this time around, we have daily double agent assignments in which you can show kindness to yourself, too.

To register for the emails to be sent your inbox daily, click here. Each email will include a printable poem, the prompts, and a link to a video of Rosemerry reading the poem and Sherry talking about the mission.

To share stories about how your daily mission went, join our public facebook group here. The fabulous thing about sharing these stories … it’s just a whole lot of good news, a great way to restore your faith in humanity. Inspiring to see what your fellow secret agents are up to!

We hope you will join us for Operation Love!