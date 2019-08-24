I’m the one who will whoop

amidst polite applause.

I give standing ovations

to the petunias most mornings.

I clap for kingfishers,

otter and moose just

because they are there.

I cheer for sunflowers,

red amanita mushrooms,

the snake making it off the road.

I praise the bell pepper, the squash,

the robin, the owl.

I celebrate the moonless night

and the dark inside the shell.

It’s my talent to find beauty,

to honor, to acclaim.

I revel in petal, pinecone, fall.

May I never lose my enthusiasm,

though it means I’m not edgy,

predictable, a fool.

May I always fall in love with the world

and applaud it: river rock, larkspur,

lichen, hail.