after Erik Satie’s Gnossienne 2
for you a song
with no measures
and this tessellating metronome
that ticks only love and slips
into each moment a forever
Dear friends,
You have perhaps guessed by now that I am doing a whole series of five-line poems on Satie’s Gnossiennes—five lines for the five lines of the staff. And each poem is titled based on the directions he wrote above the staves instructing the musician how to feel the music. There will be quite a few more … they’re really fun.
