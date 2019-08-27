after Erik Satie’s Gnossienne 2

for you a song

with no measures

and this tessellating metronome

that ticks only love and slips

into each moment a forever

Dear friends,

You have perhaps guessed by now that I am doing a whole series of five-line poems on Satie’s Gnossiennes—five lines for the five lines of the staff. And each poem is titled based on the directions he wrote above the staves instructing the musician how to feel the music. There will be quite a few more … they’re really fun.

