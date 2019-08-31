Boomerangs, of course,
as long as they’re thrown correctly.
Mail with not enough postage.
A genuine smile when walking
down the street. A voice in a canyon.
Summer. Shoulder pads. Scrunchies.
The Jedi. Love, but not always. A bad dream
right after the eyes are closed again.
A yo yo. A dog, most of the time.
Memories. A ball thrown at a wall.
Life, though often transformed.
And the same old mistakes,
yeah, those come back, too.
And this feeling that something,
something important, is missing.
