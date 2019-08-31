Boomerangs, of course,

as long as they’re thrown correctly.

Mail with not enough postage.

A genuine smile when walking

down the street. A voice in a canyon.

Summer. Shoulder pads. Scrunchies.

The Jedi. Love, but not always. A bad dream

right after the eyes are closed again.

A yo yo. A dog, most of the time.

Memories. A ball thrown at a wall.

Life, though often transformed.

And the same old mistakes,

yeah, those come back, too.

And this feeling that something,

something important, is missing.