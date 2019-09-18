Sleep, of course. Long,
uninterrupted hours of sleep.
For a week. For a month.
For a year. You’d just put your head
on the pillow, and sleep
would come meet you
like a devoted friend, or like
a dog that will come whenever you call,
and snuggle with you all night.
And then, when you woke,
I would give you the certainty
that life is worth waking for,
that you are beloved,
that everything you do
makes a difference, and
by everything, I mean everything.
This is beautiful.
Thank you! Wishing you all good things, r
As an insomniac, I find the first stanza soporific in the very best way. The second stanza? That’s the antidote to this world’s ills, right there.
I seem to have many insomniac friends … but not many of them can use the word soporific. That was thrilling!! And here’s to all of us knowing our lives matter!! big hugs to you
r