Hi friends, I was off camping in the desert for a few days, then travelled to the glorious little town of Salida for a reading, and finally back home … here are a few small poems from the last few days …

hell’s backbone grill—

the mouth begins to thrill

from two-hundred ten miles away

*

in the slot canyon—

knowing myself as water

moving through these walls

*

wind storm in the desert—

even my thoughts

fill with sand

*

this revolving door—

certainty, uncertainty, certainty

uncertainty

*

she sweeps the leaves

from the walk—

red carpet in reverse

*

waking in a blizzard

while in my ears, my scalp

still red sand