It surprises me she is fragile,

this woman who labored for eighteen hours

to birth me, this woman who cared for me

every time I was sick, who coached

my soccer team, who led my Girl Scout troupe.

This woman who went hunting and fishing

and still often comes home with the biggest

catch. This woman who walked ten miles

to raise money for hunger. This woman

who prays for everyone, everyone.

And so tonight when I walk her

to her room and she needs to stop

a moment to catch her breath,

I marvel at how human she is,

this woman who has been more

than human to me my whole life—

a super hero, a champion, a star.

And somehow, knowing this, and

understanding that it’s been true all along,

I fall even more deeply in love with her

as she leans back on the bed, lets out

a long sigh, closes her eyes, and smiles.