I thought I was Nancy Drew,
a girl who stumbled into mysteries
and solved them. A girl proficient
at picking up clues. A girl who knew
her mission. It felt good to crack
the codes, to decipher the signs.
It felt good to know who was bad.
It felt good to know I was good.
And then I learned some signs
have multiple meanings. That sometimes
a mission gets in life’s way. That
bad people are also good,
and good people are also bad.
And that the solution is seldom
as elegant as the mystery—
secrets unfolding in the shadows.
