Join me and artist Meredith Nemirov at the Ah Haa School’s amazing (and elegant) New Year’s Eve Gala … art and poetry and incredible food to celebrate the old, bless the new and remember what is vitally important in the present.
November 12, 2019 by Rosemerry
Join me and artist Meredith Nemirov at the Ah Haa School’s amazing (and elegant) New Year’s Eve Gala … art and poetry and incredible food to celebrate the old, bless the new and remember what is vitally important in the present.
Leave a Reply