Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.

—Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

I put off breakfast for hours,

hoping it will allow more time

for impossible thoughts to come.

They trickle in: World peace.

Inner peace. Healing.

Pure love. An abundance

of unrestricted hours.

Then, stymied, I put off lunch.

Put off snack. Just before dinner

I meet a sixth impossible thought:

accepting the world the way it is,

falling in love anyway.

Who wants to believe in that?

But acceptance shines

through the window like a full moon,

as if it’s the only thing that makes sense.

Eventually, the night is so bright

anything seems possible.