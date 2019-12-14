for Peter and Lisa

We covered our eyes with our hands

and repeated the sacred words that Peter said,

blessing the pomegranate juice, blessing

the challah bread. And when we were done

with the prayer, we removed our hands

from our eyes and the candlelit world

was surprisingly bright. Such a simple faith,

kindness. The willingness to invite another in,

to make them bread, to offer them soup,

to say to the other, Here. Feast. Rest. To share

ancient stories and offer new wisdom.

To pass the braided bread, hand to hand,

and eat it together. To listen to each other

until the candles had burned through all their wax.

To continue to listen after the light goes out.