In these darkened days,

I think of the potato

that, left in the pantry,

will grow long white arms

to reach for the light.

There is, of course,

a beauty in reaching.

But today I think of Augusta

who taught me

the beauty of softening—

how the same reaching effect

can be achieved

by focusing on the part

that isn’t reaching,

letting it soften.

Soften, she said.

Soften. And it was as if

I were new in my body.

The effect was the same,

the method the opposite.

I love how I didn’t know

there was something

so beautiful yet to learn

about letting go. I love

these lessons in softening—

how, on this morning I learn again

to relax, to unstrive, to unreach,

to lean into ease, and like a camellia blossom,

in the dark of winter to open,

to find such sweet release.

