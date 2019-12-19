for it is not so much to know the self

as to know it as it is known

by galaxy and cedar cone

—A.R. Ammons, “Gravelly Run”

I want to know the self

the way a nest might know

the eggs it holds, the way

a feather might know a wing.

I want to know the self

as a bank knows a river,

as wave knows water,

as night knows the night.

There is a kind of knowing

that has less to do with certainty

and more to do with meeting

the world again and again as it is.

I want to know the self

with no name, with no story,

as a stone might know it,

or a song.