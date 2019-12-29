Easy today to praise the snow

a sparkling settled on all the world,

and easy to praise the oranges

that arrived bringing sunshine

from far away.

Easy to praise the sky as it clears

and easy to praise the wind

as it blows the storm away.

Less easy to praise the moment

between night and dawn

when I would rather be sleeping

than praising.

Less easy to praise the song

that insists on replaying

inside my head.

Less easy still to praise

the sorrow, though

its roots are in great love.

But bless the poem

for offering the chance

to discover praise.

And bless the praise,

for showing up despite

sorrow, despite fear.

Praise the longing

to praise, may it ever

insist on itself, like

grasses that poke

through the snow in the field,

like the sunshine

inside the clementine,

like a poem past midnight

that refuses to let me sleep.