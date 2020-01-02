For last year’s words belong to last year’s language

And next year’s words await another voice.

—T.S. Eliot, “Little Gidding”

So let me speak this year in leaf,

and let me speak in stem.

Give me photosynthetic nouns

and algal interjections.

Let my syntax be made of phloem,

let my phonemes be blades of grass.

May all my conjunctions produce oxygen

may my prepositions be moss.

And let me mostly listen

with ears attuned soil and root

And when I have words, let them be living,

may only the kindest words bear fruit.