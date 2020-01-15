How It Goes with Hope
January 15, 2020 by Rosemerry
Eventually a burning hope
becomes ember, becomes glow,
becomes gone.
Whatever fuel it found
is spent, is done, is ash.
Not that you blame hope
for losing its brilliance.
More that you become
increasingly intimate with what is.
What is is an absence. What is
doesn’t sit in your lap. What is
doesn’t come to the door.
What is is very quiet.
But there is, if not hope,
a tenderness that lingers,
a tenderness that has a glow
of its own, a tenderness
that you carry with you
until it becomes you,
a warmth, a golden light
there when you fall asleep,
still there when you rise.
(note: sweet friends, thank you for all the emails and even the lovely letter about the loss of our cat, Otter. I didn’t mean to leave you hanging. She has not returned, and I am quite sure she met a predator. But my dear friend Jack gave me the sweetest advice: Please, when you are ready, begin to—maybe for only a minute—carry Otter in your body. That invitation a couple weeks ago was the basis for the feeling that evolved into this poem. And here it is, evidence of the small ways that we help each other as we carry grief. Thank you all. Thank you.)
May the glow become something to rest your heart on, fluffed with memories of Otter, filled with love.
thank you … yes, she burns bright in my heart still, oh that sweet cat.
Thank you for this one, Rosemerry – condolences re Otter – gratitude for “carry the lost one in your body” advice.
Isn’t that lovely … that is my beloved Jack Ridl. He is just about the best gift to humanity ever.