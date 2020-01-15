Eventually a burning hope

becomes ember, becomes glow,

becomes gone.

Whatever fuel it found

is spent, is done, is ash.

Not that you blame hope

for losing its brilliance.

More that you become

increasingly intimate with what is.

What is is an absence. What is

doesn’t sit in your lap. What is

doesn’t come to the door.

What is is very quiet.

But there is, if not hope,

a tenderness that lingers,

a tenderness that has a glow

of its own, a tenderness

that you carry with you

until it becomes you,

a warmth, a golden light

there when you fall asleep,

still there when you rise.

*

(note: sweet friends, thank you for all the emails and even the lovely letter about the loss of our cat, Otter. I didn’t mean to leave you hanging. She has not returned, and I am quite sure she met a predator. But my dear friend Jack gave me the sweetest advice: Please, when you are ready, begin to—maybe for only a minute—carry Otter in your body. That invitation a couple weeks ago was the basis for the feeling that evolved into this poem. And here it is, evidence of the small ways that we help each other as we carry grief. Thank you all. Thank you.)