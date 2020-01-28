The yew can live to be over two thousand years old—

a sacred tree that grows large enough for forty people

to stand inside it. Today, its ancient power fits

in a clear plastic bag the size of two fists and it drips

through a clear plastic tube into the chest of my friend.

In three days, she will not want to move. She will not

want to eat. She will wonder if it’s all worth it.

It will last a week. It’s so strange that a plant

that causes death when consumed will help

to save her life. Her hair has been gone for weeks.

But today, on her last day of chemo, I marvel

at how this evergreen lends her new hope, how

she will transmogrify, carrying in her the mystery

that grows in the bark of the paradoxical tree—

when a yew branch touches the ground, it takes root,

sprouts again; is a symbol of death, rebirth, immortality.