The force that through the green fuse drives the flower / Drives my green age
—Dylan Thomas
On a day when the world is cruel,
I do not try to fall in love with cruelty.
No, I invite myself to fall in love
with the what is beneath what is cruel.
In the meadow, it is a herd of elk walking through the snow.
In the room, it is a kitten curled in a crescent on the couch.
In myself, it is the part of me that defies any label—
woman/man, Christian/Jew, good/bad, knower/unknower.
I invite that ineffable part of me to go find itself
in the world. And everything is beautiful then.
There is nothing I cannot love.
Leave a Reply