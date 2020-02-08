Not that I want to be someone else,

just that I want to be less myself,

which is to say less the woman

who thinks she knows anything

about anything—gardening or writing

or skiing or parenting or loving—

I want to be less who I am and

more what a tree is, what a star is,

protons fused with other protons,

and the strong force that holds

particles together in the center of atoms,

and the weak force that breaks the atoms down,

and the electromagnetic force that binds

all molecules. Yes, this is how I want to meet you,

without a name, unencumbered by a me.

a collection of atoms and forces that rhyme

with you, linked as we are from the very beginning.

How easy it is then to say hello, to fall in love

with each other, the world.