How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.
—Annie Dillard
I want to spend my life
cheering for young girls as they learn
what they are capable of, learn
to trust themselves and each other,
learn to become a team. I want
to spend my life looking for new ways
to say, “I am thrilled with who
you are becoming.” I want to support
other women’s daughters, all of them,
some of them with my own hands.
It’s so easy, really. A glass of water,
a hug, a word, a shoulder, a nod.
And if days are our currency, let me
spend them giving as much love
as possible, though it sounds
like a cheer, though it feels like a pat
on the back, though it looks like
a bagel, a headband, a double thumbs up.
Love this.