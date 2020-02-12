With the Long Sleeves that Can Be Worn Closed or Open
I keep staring at it, the Ametist linen/modal dress,
in amethyst, a linen shirt dress the catalog describes
as “wonderfully forgiving.” Well, that sounds good, of course.
And the dress, with its shimmering linen, its turquoise
and aubergine flowers, well, it’s beautiful. And perhaps
because I do not feel beautiful, I stare at it as if
it has a secret I need woven into its threads, as if I could buy it
and then be as happy as the model who is walking
through a sunlit field with a large bouquet of long-stemmed
dusky penstemon in her hand. She looks over her shoulder
as if there is someone or something there that delights her,
as surely everything does when she is wearing
her amethyst Ametist linen/modal dress with its “generous fit.”
Perhaps I would rather not remember that I must
be the one who is generous, I must be the one who forgives
and is forgiven. Easier to imagine slipping into a dress
and letting the fabric do all the work. Harder to remember
that beauty is less about how we look and more about
the way we choose to see. Oh, to buy that dress
so that I might notice how little joy it really brings me.
Is this the way we meet the self? Through disappointment?
I walk through the kitchen, pretending I am me walking
through the kitchen in my yoga pants and fuzzy top.
It’s not much of a stretch. I smile over my shoulder
at the tea pot, the dishes that need washing, a lunch box.
And why not smile? Perhaps there’s a secret I need
woven into something here—in the stack of mail,
in the charging cord, in the marker, the dish towel—
some chance for delight, something beautiful waiting
if only I choose to see the shimmer.
