When everything had died,

but before the ground was frozen,

I planted the garlic in four long rows—

dozens of cloves deep enough

in the earth so the frost

couldn’t push them up and out.

I think of them now as winter

continues to gather the world

in its white embrace.

I think of how, beneath the snow,

they’re preparing to flourish,

to root, to leaf, to grow.

It’s not so different, I think,

from the ways you love me—

how, sometimes, when everything

seems barren, you’ll plant seeds.

And though we see nothing for a long,

long time, there, like cloves beneath the surface,

each seed multiplies into many.

So much of love happens invisibly.

So much of love takes a stretch.

When the cloves ripen, some we will consume.

They will mark us with their strength.

Some, like love, we will plant again.