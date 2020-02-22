Hey buddy, he says, as he opens his trench coat,
you wanna buy an epiphany? And there,
in the satiny lining he reveals a flashy display.
Oooh, I say, those look lovely. I could use
an epiphany or three. What is the meaning of life,
of course. The secret of happiness. And how to not care
what others think. This one, he says, I can give you
half price. It is covered in diamonds and bling.
Something less showy? I suggest. Ah yes,
he says, Good taste. Perhaps this. It’s leather. He sees
I am interested. And I’ll throw in this other for free,
never mind where I got it. I stare at the third epiphany.
Big, I say. Yeah, he agrees, try carrying it around in your coat.
The epiphany looks vaguely familiar. In fact, I’m pretty sure
he stole it from me. And a storm breaks loose
in my mind. Um, no thanks, I say, and walk away.
The whole way home, the world offers itself
to me: A spruce tree does nothing but
be a spruce tree. A stone is a stone.
A crow flies above me. I marvel at its wings.
A bluebird sits on the fence and sings.
