Today I can see how I wear it

like a velvet dress, the dream

of wanting to be somebody.

It’s so easy to forget I am wearing it.

Because it is lovely. Because

it feels good. But life

hands me a hanger and asks me

to take off the dress

and move naked today

through my inner rooms.

It’s not as if anyone else can see,

but I notice, as I must,

how much easier it is now to know

the self as sunrise, as apple seed,

as cinnamon, as you.