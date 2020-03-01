inspired by an exquisite corpse drawing by Man Ray, Yves Tanguy, Joan Miró and Max Morise

It all began

as just a kiss—

but there was a handgun

inside of a fist.

Our pages were folded

so we couldn’t see

where the story started

and where it would lead

(couldn’t know what would happen

below the waist—

another man crushed

by love’s unwitting weight).

It all began

as just a kiss—

who knew that it

would lead to this?

*

to see the image and read about the surrealist game of exquisite corpse, visit https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-explaining-exquisite-corpse-surrealist-drawing-game-die