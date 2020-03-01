inspired by an exquisite corpse drawing by Man Ray, Yves Tanguy, Joan Miró and Max Morise
It all began
as just a kiss—
but there was a handgun
inside of a fist.
Our pages were folded
so we couldn’t see
where the story started
and where it would lead
(couldn’t know what would happen
below the waist—
another man crushed
by love’s unwitting weight).
It all began
as just a kiss—
who knew that it
would lead to this?
*
to see the image and read about the surrealist game of exquisite corpse, visit https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-explaining-exquisite-corpse-surrealist-drawing-game-die
