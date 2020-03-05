*sigh*
I reckon I should focus on how far we’ve come. Eight years, two terms, with a black President. (Personally, I think the fact Barack is actually half-black—outside both the white and the black worlds—makes his accomplishment that much more a marvel.) So many women voted to Congress, last midterms. That a woman successfully made it to the “final three.”
I guess that maybe I orta keep this in mind, rather than begrudge how far we’ve still to go, how slowly we seem to be approaching there.
On a technical note, I see that the break could be after either the first or second line: “Please, just one more, ‘Once upon a time,'” she said to the night; “Please, just one more,” once upon a time she said to the night.
