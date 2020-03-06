Please pretty darlin’, do not cry.

—Paul McCartney, “Golden Slumbers” adapted from Thomas Dekkers’ “Cradle Song”

And if the candle noticed

that I played the song six times,

it didn’t say anything.

And if the pan were aware

that I struggled to find a harmony,

it kept the failure to itself.

And if the kitchen noticed

that I continued to sing the song

long after the recording was done, well—

The onion did its best

to mask any tears

that no one was there to see.

And if once there was a way

to get back homeward, well,

perhaps, perhaps it will appear again.

*To listen, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbcvf8a5BwM