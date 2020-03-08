And what did you do with your lost hour?

—Harry Teague

Well, I didn’t sleep, that’s for sure,

nor did I bake bread. Didn’t practice piano

or write a poem, skate ski or do sumo squats.

Neither did I throw javelins.

Nor fake my own death in a gruesome car accident,

nor steal modern art nor moon rocks nor whiskey.

I didn’t spelunk. Didn’t sink in a ship.

Didn’t crawl through the sewer.

Didn’t get a tattoo. Didn’t twerk.

Perhaps there was part of me

that did what I am always trying to do—

untether from time and lose all sense

of who I am and what I think and

what comes next and how it’s supposed to be—

yeah, I’d like to believe that for a lost hour

perhaps some part of me thrived and joined

with the universe so completely that it knew itself

as the dawn that comes when it comes.