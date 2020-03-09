My mother did not forge tech innovation,

didn’t win Olympic medals, didn’t write

a textbook on equal rights.

But she did run for office. And won.

She coached the soccer team so girls could play.

At church, she led the people from the pew.

And she started a company so my father

could leave his job. I don’t think

she thought of herself as an activist.

She’ll be surprised, perhaps, I see her this way—

as a leader, a role model, an example

of a gender equal world. Because of her,

I never felt less than. Because of her,

I could see myself as doctor, poet,

model, president. Because of her,

I know how to scratch my children’s heads

each night before sleep. How

to make up a song when life is too much.

How to cry for beauty and love.

How to notice and praise

what is right with the world.