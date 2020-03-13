And because she is wise

in the ways the young are,

my daughter, frightened and weeping,

asked between sobs

for a happy story.

There are times when a story

is the best remedy—

not because it takes us away

from the truth but because

it leads us closer in.

I told her the story of her birth,

and we laughed until

it was my turn to cry as I realized

no matter how scary the world,

what a miracle, the birth of a child.

Then, as fear made a sneaky return,

we whispered a list of things we

were grateful for, falling asleep with these

words on our breaths: cats, books, rivers,

home, family, soft blankets, music.