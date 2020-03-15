Any light I carry
is nothing I
have manufactured.
It’s entirely unearned.
It is easiest to notice
in the dark.
It cannot be faked.
Perhaps I wished
I could control it.
Instead, I marvel,
ask it, how
can I serve?
March 15, 2020 by Rosemerry
