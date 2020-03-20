When it was a branch
on the cottonwood tree,
the driftwood never imagined
it could travel—
and now look at it, softened,
smoothed, riding the current.
Oh heart, what have you
yet to imagine?
March 20, 2020 by Rosemerry
