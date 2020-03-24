Dear Friends,

Join me on Thursday, March 26 at 3 p.m. MST live on FB on the Ah Haa School page for a FREE poetry workshop! I’ll be reading poems that have been really helpful for me the last few weeks and I’ll give you ideas for how to write your own poem, too. Grab a notebook, a pen, and a cup of tea (or glass of whiskey) and let’s spend some time together with poetry–no previous experience needed. In fact, you don’t have to even like poems to join in … I will end with a few poems I’ve written in these strange days.