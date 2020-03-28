If we want our species to survive, if we are to find meaning in life, if we want to save the world and every sentient being that inhabits it, love is the one and only answer.

—Albert Einstein, in a letter to his daughter, Lieserl

Thank you for your letter.

I know you wrote it

for your daughter,

but I read it as if

you wrote it for me.

You spoke of making a love bomb,

Albert, a device powerful enough

to entirely destroy the hate,

selfishness and greed

that devastate the planet.

I want to believe it’s possible.

Now. Somehow, because it is

your assertion, it feels

more possible than something

the poets propose.

But count me in. Let me help

verify your equation in which

the energy to heal the world

is obtained through love

multiplied by the speed of light squared.

Let the experiment begin

in my heart. Let me always

let love write the proof.

Let me find the infinite energy

inside me waiting to be released.

Let me be driven by love.

Let me remember everything

is in relation to everything else:

Planets in their orbits. A virus. Black holes.

How I meet the world. The bending of light.

