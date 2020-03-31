also known as Johnny jump up, heart’s ease, heart’s delight, come and cuddle me

Into the shade by the porch

bloomed the first wild pansy,

its small yellow face sunny

and eager and open.

The Athenians used to make

the tiny flowers into syrup

to moderate anger and

to comfort and strengthen the heart.

And here it is today,

small volunteer beauty,

growing in this patch of dirt

where nothing else wants to grow.

This tiny garden is but one of many

concurrent realities—others involve

hospitals short of beds, loved ones

gone, doctors scared to go home.

Our hearts need strengthening.

Little violet, we’re learning, too,

how to be surrounded by death

and still rise up, bring healing as we bloom.