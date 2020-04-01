Dear X,

In the book I’ve been writing for years,

it is summer and the schools are about to get out

and you just went to a huge party

where they passed around food

and people ate it with their fingers

and hugged each other and tasted

each other’s wine. You live in a world

that no longer exists, and every day

I try to reconcile it—how easily you

go to the store, no mask, no gloves,

no fear you’ll contract a virus you might

pass on to your elderly mother.

Every day, your life, which once mirrored my life,

seems increasingly impossible.

Every day, your life, which was once my life,

feels increasingly like fiction.

Every day, I try to hold these two worlds—

the one in which you get on a plane

and the one in which I put on rubber gloves

to go to the post office box.

I’ve never once written about how you wash

your hands for fear that someone you love

will die. I’ve never once written how you

check CNN every twenty minutes

to see how the world has changed.

I almost remember what it was like

to hug my friends with no worry

of harming them, to go to a restaurant,

to plan for a day past tomorrow.