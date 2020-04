Tonight, courage is the voice

of the mint tea as it lends its strength,

its green to the water.

It’s no small thing

to infuse something else

with warmth, with sweetness.

All day, I’ve wanted to be bolder.

All day, I’ve felt unsure

of what comes next.

The mint says yes, says drink,

says rest. Says, a small kick

can do a lot. The mint says,

one way to get stronger

is patience. It soothes me,

the smooth tea—subtle, strong enough.