I couldn’t believe
she tossed me
into the back of the car—
after all, a key
is an important thing.
But toss me she did.
You should have seen
her face when all
the car doors locked,
me sitting there
on the back seat
That can’t happen,
she said. But it did.
That can’t happen,
she repeated,
as if her words
might change the world.
But everyone knows
words won’t open
a locked door.
That can’t happen!
She’s still ranting,
walking circles
around the locked car.
What’s done is done.
How many innocent choices
have pitiless consequences?
Tossing a key. Not
washing your hands.
Not saying I love you
when given the chance.
