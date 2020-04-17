I couldn’t believe

she tossed me

into the back of the car—

after all, a key

is an important thing.

But toss me she did.

You should have seen

her face when all

the car doors locked,

me sitting there

on the back seat

That can’t happen,

she said. But it did.

That can’t happen,

she repeated,

as if her words

might change the world.

But everyone knows

words won’t open

a locked door.

That can’t happen!

She’s still ranting,

walking circles

around the locked car.

What’s done is done.

How many innocent choices

have pitiless consequences?

Tossing a key. Not

washing your hands.

Not saying I love you

when given the chance.