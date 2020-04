Something splendid about the way

it holds things together

with elasticity and torsion,

Such simple invention—

a steel wire bent on itself.

Less violent than a staple.

Less permanent than glue.

But effective and elegant,

it does what I’ve so often

wished to do—it unites.

It gently connects what is separate.

It doesn’t leave a scar.

It maintains order and humbly

keeps the messy world composed.

But then, and here is where I fail,

it easily lets things go.