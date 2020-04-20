I’m thinking of silence, how when it opens,

it changes the room with its fragrance.

How frost can make a garden

of a window overnight.

Old friendship—sometimes

even when we forget to water it,

persists like mint.

Fear, of course, is knapweed-ish,

tap-rooted, invasive. Almost impossible

to eradicate its petals of panic,

petals of dread.

Sometimes a name can bloom

on the tongue when the syllables

stem from someone we love.

And when we’re very still, the moment itself

seems to bloom, like a peony

revealing layer after tender layer,

charging the air with sweetness.

Now flower. Here flower.

The moon, that giant cream perennial,

reminds us nightly how we, too,

are called to grow our light

toward the dark.

And uncertainty, it comes to us

in giant bouquets, each bloom a question

that doesn’t want to be answered,

it wants only for us to hold it in our arms

like the gift it is.