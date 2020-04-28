Hello Friends,

Yesterday I had such a fun time with the fabulous Laurie Wagner, a writer and writing teacher in the Bay Area. She hosted this 20-minute interview with me about finding inspiration for writing, dancing with imperfectionism, and the benefits of a daily practice. It’s part of a writing series she is offering. For the last 25 years she has been teaching Wild Writing – which is a loose and juicy way to get to the heart of what you want to write about without the inner critic on your heels. Until May 11th she is offering, for free, her 27 Wildest Day video series to help you chronicle your corona virus days and make it through captivity. Find out more at https://27powers.org/27-wildest-days/